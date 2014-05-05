PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO May 5 Latin American's largest carrier, LATAM Airlines Group, said on Monday it plans to invest $12.2 billion through 2020 on 166 new planes.
LATAM, which was created via a tie-up of Chile's LAN and Brazil's TAM in 2012, will add Boeing 787s and Airbus A320s and A350s, among others, to its fleet. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
March 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Lands' End announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Stantec Inc - has signed an agreement for sale of its software business, Innovyze to EQT Mid Market US Fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: