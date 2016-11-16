(Adds regulator's approval of Qatar share purchase in LATAM,
LATAM's decision to move forward on capital increase)
SANTIAGO Nov 16 LATAM Airlines
said on Wednesday that Brazil's competition regulator Cade has
given the green light for Qatar Airways to purchase a stake in
the Chile-headquartered regional carrier.
Qatar Airways in July agreed to acquire up to 10 percent of
LATAM's total shares following a capital increase of $613
million, through the issuance of new shares at $10 per
share.
LATAM said it will now move forward with the planned capital
increase, which it had said late on Tuesday would be delayed as
it awaited for the approval from the Brazil's Cade.
The controlling shareholder families of LATAM have agreed to
the transaction.
Latin American airlines have struggled as a global
commodities downturn sapped growth and weakened currencies, but
the region's growing middle class and untapped potential still
make it an attractive target for foreign carriers.
LATAM was formed in a tie-up between Chile's LAN and
Brazil's TAM in 2012, giving onetime investor darling LAN access
to the region's biggest market before U.S. carriers could swoop
in.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; editing by Grant McCool)