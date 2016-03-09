SANTIAGO, March 9 LATAM Airlines, Latin
America's largest airline, said on Wednesday it did not foresee
demand recovering soon in recession-hit Brazil, but sales were
still strong elsewhere in the region.
Argentina was a particularly bright spot, company executives
told investors on a call after reporting full-year results late
Tuesday.
LATAM posted a net loss for the third year in a row, but
maintained margin guidance as a cost-cutting program continued.
The airline, formed in a tie-up between Chile's LAN and
Brazil's TAM in 2012, has failed to live up to the promise of
the merger, dragged down by economic problems in Brazil and
elsewhere.
"We are quite conservative in how we are seeing the macro
outlook in Brazil; we feel it's important to stay focused on
having very disciplined capacity in that market given the
current conditions," investor relations director Gisela Escobar
said on the call Wednesday.
LATAM said on Tuesday it would reduce fleet spending by $2.9
billion through 2018, and cut more capacity in 2016. That would
be driven mainly by reducing flights between Brazil and North
America, especially Miami, it said Wednesday.
The capacity cuts would help boost yields, given "we don't
see a lot of changes on the demand side" in Brazil, TAM Chief
Executive Claudia Sender said.
Regional demand was "relatively healthy," the company said.
It noted that the sting of the Argentine peso's devaluation in
December has been partly offset by the benefits of a relaxation
on capital controls, and that the cancellation of a tax on
credit card use made air tickets cheaper.
Reports on the spread of the Zika virus in South America
have not yet hit bookings, LATAM said, even though industry
analysts have said tourism would likely be affected.
