BRIEF-Exelon remarkets its 2.5 pct junior subordinated notes due 2024
* Exelon Corp - successfully remarketed its 2.5 percent junior subordinated notes due 2024
SANTIAGO, March 17 LATAM Airlines, Latin America's largest airline, reported on Tuesday a net loss of $109.8 million for full-year 2014, compared to a net loss of $281.1 million in 2013.
The carrier beat market expectations of a net loss of $164 million, according to a Reuters survey. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Pointer Telocation announces the appointment of Yaniv Dorani as incoming CFO