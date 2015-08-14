SANTIAGO Aug 14 LATAM Airlines
said it was seeing some pickup in the Brazilian market in July
and August, following a worse-than-expected set of
second-quarter results.
"I think it's too early to say there is a structural
recovery in the level of yields, but we have seen some pickup in
the last weeks of July and the first week of August, so we
believe it could potentially be a trend," said TAM Chief
Executive Officer Claudia Sender on an investor call on Friday.
Shares of the airline, which was formed in a merger between
Chile's LAN and Brazil's TAM in 2012, have fallen to multiyear
lows as Brazil's deteriorating economy led it to report weak
results and cut its margin outlook on Thursday.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)