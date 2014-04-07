SANTIAGO, April 7 Cabin crew members of LATAM Airlines' Chilean unit will go on strike Tuesday to demand better salary and working conditions, forcing the regional carrier to cancel or reprogram more than 100 domestic flights.

"We were in talks with the company all weekend long, but it was impossible to reach an agreement because of the lack of minimum conditions that we feel are non-negotiable," Giannina Fiora, union leader for cabin crew members of the LAN Express unit, said in an interview.

LAN Express covers routes within Chile and other South American destinations.

LATAM Airlines, the region's largest carrier, published on its website a list of more than 100 domestic Chilean flights that had to be canceled or reprogrammed from Tuesday through Sunday because of the planned strike.

The airline said the measures were "a way to minimize the potential impact on passengers."

The airline, which formed in mid-2012 when Chile's flagship LAN took over Brazil's TAM, has domestic operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta and Anthony Esposito; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)