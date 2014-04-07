SANTIAGO, April 7 Cabin crew members of LATAM
Airlines' Chilean unit will go on strike Tuesday to
demand better salary and working conditions, forcing the
regional carrier to cancel or reprogram more than 100 domestic
flights.
"We were in talks with the company all weekend long, but it
was impossible to reach an agreement because of the lack of
minimum conditions that we feel are non-negotiable," Giannina
Fiora, union leader for cabin crew members of the LAN Express
unit, said in an interview.
LAN Express covers routes within Chile and other South
American destinations.
LATAM Airlines, the region's largest carrier, published on
its website a list of more than 100 domestic Chilean flights
that had to be canceled or reprogrammed from Tuesday through
Sunday because of the planned strike.
The airline said the measures were "a way to minimize the
potential impact on passengers."
The airline, which formed in mid-2012 when Chile's flagship
LAN took over Brazil's TAM, has domestic operations in
Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
