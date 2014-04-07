(Adds decision to restart negotiations, delay strike by a day)

SANTIAGO, April 7 The union representing cabin crew members of LATAM Airlines' Chilean unit have resumed talks with the company and delayed a strike initially planned for Tuesday by one day, though the regional carrier has still reprogrammed or canceled more than 100 domestic flights.

The unionized workers are seeking better salaries and working conditions.

"In an attempt to seek to avoid a possible strike and the impacts this would have, we have agreed ... with the union to extend the negotiations by a day, so the strike won't go forward tomorrow," said Jose Luis Rodriguez, head of operations and service for the airline's Chilean unit, on Monday.

Workers at the company's LAN Express unit had previously decided to move forward with the legal strike after weekend talks with LATAM Airlines failed to deliver an agreement.

LAN Express mostly covers routes within Chile and also has some flights to other South American destinations.

LATAM Airlines, the region's largest carrier, published on its web site a list of more than 100 domestic Chilean flights that had to be canceled or reprogrammed from Tuesday through Sunday because of the planned strike.

The airline said the measures were "a way to minimize the potential impact on passengers."

The airline, which formed in mid-2012 when Chile's flagship LAN took over Brazil's TAM, has domestic operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta and Anthony Esposito; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Diane Craft)