SANTIAGO, April 7 The union representing cabin
crew members of LATAM Airlines' Chilean unit have
resumed talks with the company and delayed a strike initially
planned for Tuesday by one day, though the regional carrier has
still reprogrammed or canceled more than 100 domestic flights.
The unionized workers are seeking better salaries and
working conditions.
"In an attempt to seek to avoid a possible strike and the
impacts this would have, we have agreed ... with the union to
extend the negotiations by a day, so the strike won't go forward
tomorrow," said Jose Luis Rodriguez, head of operations and
service for the airline's Chilean unit, on Monday.
Workers at the company's LAN Express unit had previously
decided to move forward with the legal strike after weekend
talks with LATAM Airlines failed to deliver an agreement.
LAN Express mostly covers routes within Chile and also has
some flights to other South American destinations.
LATAM Airlines, the region's largest carrier, published on
its web site a list of more than 100 domestic Chilean flights
that had to be canceled or reprogrammed from Tuesday through
Sunday because of the planned strike.
The airline said the measures were "a way to minimize the
potential impact on passengers."
The airline, which formed in mid-2012 when Chile's flagship
LAN took over Brazil's TAM, has domestic operations in
Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
