SANTIAGO, April 10 LATAM Airlines Group said on Wednesday its passenger traffic rose 7.7 percent in March versus a year before.

LATAM Airlines, Latin America's largest carrier, is the product of Chilean flagship airline LAN's takeover of Brazil's TAM.

In March, Brazilian domestic passenger traffic increased 3.8 percent while non-Brazil domestic passenger traffic jumped 14.9 percent.

LATAM Airlines has domestic operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

International passenger traffic, which accounted for more than half of the airline's passenger traffic, rose 8.1 percent in March.

Cargo traffic inched up 0.4 percent in March.