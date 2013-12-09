SANTIAGO Dec 9 Latin America's largest carrier, LATAM Airlines , on Monday said that total passenger traffic slipped in November from the previous year, noting capacity cuts.

In November, overall passenger traffic slipped 0.6 percent as capacity fell 4.9 percent, led by Brazil, where domestic passenger traffic was down 5.9 percent and capacity fell 6.5 percent.

The company, formed in 2012 from the tie-up of Chile's flagship LAN and Brazilian airline TAM, has domestic operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.

The company has been cutting capacity in Brazil to boost efficiency and shore up margins, and with the reductions, the planes have been flying closer to full capacity.

Load factor - a measure of how full planes are - rose 3.6 percentage points to 82.6 percent in its overall passenger operations. In Brazil load factor increased 0.5 percentage points to 81.4 percent in November from a year earlier.

International passenger traffic grew 0.3 percent, while cargo traffic fell 2.3 percent.

The drop in cargo traffic was due to decreased imports to South America, the airline said.