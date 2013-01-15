SANTIAGO Jan 15 Newly created LATAM Airlines Group said on Tuesday its passenger traffic rose 10 percent in December and 7.8 percent for all of 2012, both year-on-year.

LATAM Airlines, Latin America's largest carrier, is the product of Chilean flagship airline LAN's recent takeover of Brazil's TAM.

In December, Brazilian domestic passenger traffic rose 10.5 percent while non-Brazil domestic passenger traffic increased 10.6 percent.

LATAM Airlines has domestic operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

International passenger traffic, which accounted for about half of the airline's passenger traffic, rose 9.6 percent in December.

Cargo traffic increased 3.1 percent in December, but fell 2.4 percent for 2012.