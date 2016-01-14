NEW YORK, Jan 14 (IFR) - Argentina's newly installed
government has hired sovereign restructuring expert Lee Buchheit
as it reopens negotiations to resolve a decade-long battle with
holdout investors, sources told IFR.
Buchheit's law firm Cleary Gottlieb advised the prior
administration of President Cristina Fernandez Kirchner in its
standoff with litigant hedge funds.
But Buchheit himself was not involved in those negotiations
as he had previously advised the Dart family, another holdout
investor who had disputed debt payments with Brazil in the
1990s.
Such a decision was seen as a mistake given Buchheit's
skills in settling quarrels between governments and bondholders.
Not only did he help Iceland in its standoff with bank
creditors, but he was also the architect of Greece's 200bn
exchange offer in 2012 - the largest ever sovereign
restructuring.
"The new government clearly wanted a different strategy,"
said one legal expert. "Lee would not have allowed that
litigation to happen, I suspect."
Another law firm is also to be appointed alongside Cleary
Gottlieb, and possibly a financial adviser.
Argentina's finance secretary Luis Caputo was in New York to
meet with creditors and Daniel Pollack, the special master
appointed by the US courts to help broker a solution.
The finance ministry said Argentina will propose a solution
to the legal battle by the week of January 25, Reuters reported.
(Reporting By Chris Spink; Editing by Paul Kilby and Shankar
Ramakrishnan)