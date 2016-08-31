NEW YORK, Aug 31 (IFR) - The Central American Bank for
Economic Integration (Cabei) returned to the Taiwanese market
this week, raising Rmb700m (US$104.6m) through a three-year
bond.
The deal, which priced at par to yield 3.95% through
Standard Chartered, marked Cabei's second trade in the Formosa
market this year following a US$185m bond in April.
While Cabei has issued renminbi-denominated debt in the
Formosa market before, it opted for dollars earlier this year as
investors favored the greenback over the weakening Chinese
currency.
But that could be changing, said Ricardo Rico, head of
capital markets at the Honduras-based bank.
"Strong participation [on this deal] might indicate accounts
are beginning to look at the renminbi again," he told IFR.
The deal saw demand reach of around Rmb2.1bn, with the short
tenor mostly luring private banks and asset managers from Taiwan
as well as Hong Kong.
The bank's three prior trades in the Formosa market largely
had longer-dated maturities that attracted institutional
accounts such as insurance companies.
Cabei's Formosa trade follows the bank's first-ever Green
bond earlier in August. That four-year issue was denominated in
South African rand and targeted Japanese accounts in the retail
Uridashi market.
The bank is expected to return to the bond markets again
this year to cover the remainder of its funding needs for 2016.
"We still have room to do a few more trades, as we still
need to raise close to US$300m (this year)," said Rico.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)