NEW YORK, Jan 12 (IFR) - Chile (Aa3/AA-/AA+) was poised to
become the first Latin American issuer to sell cross-border
bonds in 2016 on Tuesday, breaking the lull in what has been a
quiet start to the year for the region's primary market.
The South American nation, which was selling both euro and
dollar bonds on Tuesday, is the highest rated sovereign in Latin
America and hence seen as an ideal candidate to open the way for
other regional borrowers which have been sidelined by global
volatility.
Chile launched a EUR1.2bn 10-year at mid-swaps plus 110bp,
the tight end of guidance of plus 115bp (+/-5bp) and a good 10bp
inside initial price thoughts of 120bp area.
At the same time, the sovereign is testing buyside appetite
with initial thoughts of US Treasuries plus 140bp on a new
10-year dollar bond, that is being done in combination with a
tender for outstanding debt.
At 110bp over, the euro issue is seen coming with a
23bp-30bp concession to the curve after accounting for the
extension from the existing 2025s, which were trading with a
spread of between 75bp-82bp, said bankers away from the deal.
Bankers close to the deal were putting the new issue
concession on the euro trade nearer 15bp after watching books
reach close to EUR2.5bn earlier Tuesday.
At 140bp over US Treasuries, the dollar deal is also
starting with a 35bp-40bp premium to the secondary curve, where
the existing 2025s are being spotted with a G spread of anywhere
between 100bp-105bp, according to the banker away from the deal.
By late morning, books were heard breaching the US$1.8bn mark.
"They are starting conservatively for a single A issuer, but
it reflects the reality of the market," said the banker away
from the deal.
The conservative approach to pricing taken by leads Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC and Santander is seen as
warranted in what remains an unsteady backdrop for emerging
markets issuers.
A less than stellar reception for Poland's 10 and 20-year
bond sale on Monday only underscored the difficulties EM
borrowers face even those higher up the credit spectrum.
Poland is similarly rated to Chile with ratings of A2/A-/A-
by Moody's, S&P and Fitch. It paid a tighter 65bp over mid-swaps
on a 10-year, but leads failed to budge pricing from initial
price thoughts.
"People took a lesson from Poland and are a bit cautious on
(the Chile) trade," the banker said.
It is also assumed that a high quality sovereign like Chile,
which also competes for demand from US investment-grade buyers,
may wish to print before AB InBev's jumbo M&A driven trade,
which could come to market as soon as tomorrow.
"If you are Chile you are more likely to compete with big US
high grade issuers," said a second banker. "You don't want to
come at the same time as InBev."
It is hoped that Chile will encourage other Latin American
borrowers to move forward now, helping them better understand
new clearing levels.
"People are trying to get their minds around new issue
premiums and the first issuers to hit the market took the hit,"
said the first banker. "Hopefully things will open up. The
market backdrop remains challenging, but I am constructive."
Other possible candidates for January include Mexico and
Colombia, as well as their respective oil companies Pemex and
Ecopetrol. But bankers are hardly expecting a flood of issuance,
with most taking a guarded view of primary volumes this year.
In the dollar trade, Chile is also tendering for the 3.875%
2020s, the 3.25% 2021s, the 2.25% 2022s and the 3.125% 2025s at
US$1,005.38.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)