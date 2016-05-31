* Bladex tests new Pro-bond in Japan * Brazil's Eldorado to market US dollar bond * Argentina's Cablevision mandates on debt deal By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, May 31 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 5/27 5/26 5/25 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 471 473 473 -2 -6 - - BARBADOS 651 652 647 -1 -2 47 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 365 366 363 -1 18 -121 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 98 100 92 -2 7 12 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 270 272 273 -2 10 -19 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 483 484 484 -1 -4 -34 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 415 418 412 -3 4 0 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 894 904 900 -10 -45 -421 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 680 681 676 -1 13 40 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 298 298 294 0 -5 -4 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 429 430 425 -1 -6 -20 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 192 196 197 -4 2 -2 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 202 206 203 -4 4 -4 272 (2/11/16) PERU 200 202 201 -2 4 -31 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 206 208 203 -2 23 108 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 256 259 255 -3 2 -12 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2964 2929 2886 35 121 172 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change shows most sovereigns tighter Ten-day shows 11 out of 17 sovereigns wider Ecuador tighter by 421 YTD PIPELINE: Argentina's Cablevision SA has mandated Deutsche Bank, Itau and JP Morgan on an up to US$500m international bond sale, according to a local filing. Proceeds are slated to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes, said Moody's, which has assigned a B3 rating to the deal. The pay TV and internet service provider is majority-owned by media conglomerate Grupo Clarin. Brazilian pulp and paper company Eldorado is scheduled to start roadshows this week as it seeks to market a USD 144/Reg S bond to international investors. The borrower will be in London on June 2 and Switzerland on June 3. Then it goes to Los Angeles on June 6, New York on June 7 and Boston on June 8 Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA (Bladex), is offering investors an absolute coupon of 0.45%-0.47% on a three-year Japanese Pro-bond. Pro-bonds are easier to issue than Samurai bonds because foreign issuers can sell them off existing debt programmes as long as they first register them with the Tokyo Stock exchange. The bonds, expected to be rated Baa2, could price as early as Thursday. The notes will come off its EUR2.25bn EMTN programme. MUMSS and Mizuho are joint lead managers. Argentina's Province of Cordoba started roadshows this week with JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley as it seeks to market a US dollar bond. The borrower, rated B3/B-, was to be in Los Angeles and London today, in New York and Boston on June 1 and in New York on June 2. The deal is being done in conjunction with an up to US$200m cash tender for the province's 12.375% 2017 bonds. Holders are being offered a purchase price of 108.25. Goldman Sachs is on the road marketing a US$500m financing package for Colombian road project Costera. The borrower is looking at dollar bonds as well as inflation-linked peso bonds and loans, according to Fitch, which assigned a BBB- rating to the notes. (Reporting by Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)