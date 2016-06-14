* Venezuela seeks grace period on Chinese debt * Argentina's Arcor plans bond sale * EM CDS volumes jump in Q1: EMTA By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, June 14 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 6/13 6/10 6/9 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 509 502 496 7 28 - - BARBADOS 654 652 643 2 2 50 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 364 358 350 6 -16 -122 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 109 102 99 7 13 23 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 271 261 250 10 -3 -18 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 469 464 462 5 -13 -48 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 420 413 405 7 9 5 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 920 906 889 14 52 -395 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 662 658 651 4 -17 22 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 292 288 288 4 0 -10 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 433 431 427 2 4 -16 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 201 196 189 5 5 7 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 204 201 195 3 -3 -2 272 (2/11/16) PERU 208 205 197 3 3 -23 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 218 212 207 6 12 120 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 263 261 255 2 4 -5 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2895 2874 2816 21 -93 103 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change shows all LatAm sovereigns wider Ten-day trend: 11 out of 17 sovereigns wider Ecuador tighter by 395bp YTD PIPELINE Argentina's Province of Salta started roadshows this week as it looks to market a 144A/Reg S bond transaction after mandating Deutsche Bank and Citigroup. The borrower was in London and Los Angeles on Tuesday and will wrap up investor meetings in New York and Boston on Wednesday. Ratings are CCC+/B by S&P and Fitch. Mexican real-estate developer Grupo GICSA has kicked off international roadshows to market a US dollar bond through JP Morgan and Santander. The company was in Boston on Tuesday and will head to New York on Wednesday. Expected ratings are BB/BB-. Argentine sweets and biscuit company Arcor is looking to raise up to US$300m through an up to 10-year bond sale, according to a filing with local regulators. The borrower was last in the market in 2010, when it issued a US$200m seven-year non-call four at par to yield 7.25% through leads JP Morgan and Santander. Celulosa Argentina is eyeing an up to US$250m seven-year bond sale, according to a filing with local regulators. The pulp and paper company has been in discussions with bankers from Citigroup and Credit Suisse about financing options, the company said. Bolivia is hoping to sell an up to US$1bn 10-year bond in the coming months, according to Economy Minister Luis Arce Catacora. Proceeds would go mainly towards investment in healthcare, specifically hospitals. Bolivia is rated BB by S&P and Fitch and one notch lower at Ba3 by Moody's. (Reporting by Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)