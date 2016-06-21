* Arcor mandates banks on dollar bond * Samarco bonds tumble on possible debt talks * Banco Pan wraps up debt tender * Oi bonds slump on bankruptcy filing By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, June 21 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 6/20 6/17 6/16 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 484 498 506 -14 9 - - BARBADOS 645 650 653 -5 6 41 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 351 365 374 -14 -1 -135 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 102 105 115 -3 4 16 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 260 271 280 -11 10 -29 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 463 470 478 -7 -14 -54 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 421 426 434 -5 7 6 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 929 960 967 -31 44 -386 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 676 682 688 -6 12 36 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 288 295 300 -7 -7 -14 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 442 448 452 -6 12 -7 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 196 204 208 -8 9 2 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 203 210 215 -7 4 -3 272 (2/11/16) PERU 196 202 210 -6 3 -35 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 218 223 223 -5 12 120 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 256 262 271 -6 2 -12 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2880 2971 2954 -91 62 88 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS All LatAm sovereigns tighter overnight Ten-day trend: 14 of 17 sovereigns wider YTD: Trinidad & Tobago wider by 120bp PIPELINE: Petrobras Argentina is preparing an up to US$500m bond sale to fund a tender for all of its US$300m of outstanding 5.875% 2017s, according to a filing with local regulators. The borrower is seeking to raise 10-year money and has mandated Citigroup and Deutsche on the deal. The announcement comes after Pampa Energia agreed earlier this year to purchase a 67.2% stake in Petrobras Argentina for US$892m. Argentina's Province of Salta wrapped up roadshows last week after marketing a 144A/Reg S bond transaction through Deutsche Bank and Citigroup. Ratings are CCC+/B by S&P and Fitch. Mexican real-estate developer Grupo GICSA finished investor meetings last week through JP Morgan and Santander. The company has been marketing a US dollar bond, which is expected to be rated BB/BB-. Argentina's Arcor has mandated Itau BBA, JP Morgan and Santander on an up to US$300m bond sale in the international markets, according to a filing with local regulators. The sweets and biscuits company is looking to raise up to 10-year money and use the proceeds to buy back up to US$200m in outstanding 2017s, the filing said. Celulosa Argentina is eyeing an up to US$250m seven-year bond sale, according to a filing with local regulators. The pulp and paper company has been in discussions with bankers from Citigroup and Credit Suisse about financing options, the company said. Bolivia is hoping to sell an up to US$1bn 10-year bond in the coming months, according to Economy Minister Luis Arce Catacora. Proceeds would go mainly towards investment in healthcare, specifically hospitals. Bolivia is rated BB by S&P and Fitch and one notch lower at Ba3 by Moody's. (Reporting by Paul Kilby and Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)