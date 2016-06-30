* Argentina makes surprise return to markets
* YPF prints rare peso-linked bond
* Oi to begin talks with creditors next week - CEO
By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, June 30 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary
issuance activity in the LatAm market on Thursday:
Number of deals priced: 2
Total issuance: US$3.5bn
Deals expected to price later Thursday: 1
REPUBLIC OF ARGENTINA
The Republic of Argentina announced a two-part US dollar
bond sale on Thursday, just three months after its historic
return to international markets in April.
Proceeds will be used for liability management purposes.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, and
Morgan Stanley are acting as joint bookrunners. Expected ratings
are B3/B-/B.
IPTs: 12-year: 6.75% area; 20-year: 7.25% area
GUIDANCE: 12-year: 6.625%-6.75%; 20-year: 7.125%-7.25%
LAUNCH: US$2.75bn. US$1bn 12-year: 6.625%; US$1.75bn
20-year: 7.125%
PRICED: US$2.75bn two-part bond
- US$1bn 6.625% 12-year (07/06/2028). At 100, 6.625% yld.
Settle 07/06/2016
- US$1.75bn 7.125% 20-year (07/06/2036). At 100, 7.125% yld.
Settle 07/06/2016
BOOK: US$7bn total
YPF
Argentine oil company YPF announced a peso-linked,
USD-denominated 2020 bond. The senior unsecured notes are being
marketed under a 144A/Reg S format with no registration rights.
It will be listed in Luxembourg and governed by New York law.
Expected ratings are B3/B by Moody's and Fitch. BBVA and
Santander are acting as leads.
IPTs: Badlar plus 400bp
LAUNCH: US$750m at Badlar+400bp with coupon floor of 18%
PRICED: US$750m 4-year (07/07/2020) peso-linked. At
Badlar+400bp, initial interest rate 31.3542%. Settle 07/07/2016
NOT PRICED YET
COSTERA
Colombian road concessionaire Costera announced a
dual-currency bond sale. Proceeds are going to pay the
construction costs and associated expenses for the Concesion
Cartegena Barranquilla Project which was awarded to the company
under the country's fourth generation concession framework.
The bonds will be listed in Luxembourg and governed by New
York law. The expected rating on the 144A/RegS deal is BBB- by
Fitch. Goldman Sachs is acting as active bookrunner, while
Scotiabank is coming in as co-manager.
IPTs: 17.5-year (15-yr average life) inflation-linked peso
bond: 6.875%-7.00%; 17.5-year (12.2-year average life) US dollar
bond: 7.0% area
PIPELINE:
Argentina infrastructure company CLISA is set to kick off
roadshows this week ahead of bond offering and liability
management exercise.
The company will visit accounts in Chile, Switzerland,
London, Boston, New York and Los Angeles between July 1 and July
13. The bond is being done in conjunction with a cash tender for
US$87.106m of outstanding 11.50% notes due 2019.
Holders are being offered a price of 110.00 if they tender
by the early bird date of July 13. Thereafter but before the
expiration date of July 28, the price drops to 106.50.
BCP and Santander are acting as dealer managers on the
tender and leads on the bond sale.
Chile's Transelec, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, will start roadshows
this week as it looks to market a potential 144A/RegS bond.
The borrower will meet investors in Santiago on Thursday and
next week will head to London on Monday, Los Angeles on Tuesday
and Boston and New York on Wednesday. Transelec is Chile's
largest power transmission company by kilometers of lines.
Citigroup, JP Morgan, Santander and Scotiabank are acting as
leads.
Petrobras Argentina is preparing an up to US$500m bond sale
to fund a tender for all of its US$300m of outstanding 5.875%
2017s, according to a filing with local regulators. The borrower
is seeking to raise 10-year money and has mandated Citigroup and
Deutsche on the deal. The announcement comes after Pampa Energia
agreed earlier this year to purchase a 67.2% stake in Petrobras
Argentina for US$892m.
Argentine power company Pampa Energia will also hire four
banks to lead a new international bond sale that will refinance
debt taken out to fund its acquisition of Petrobras's Argentine
assets. The company plans to hire Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, ICBC
and Banco Galicia to lead the bond sale, which will refinance a
US$700m bridge loan extended by the same lenders, Pampa chairman
Marcelo Mindlin told IFR.
Mexican real-estate developer Grupo GICSA has finished
investor meetings through JP Morgan and Santander. The company
has been marketing a US dollar bond, which is expected to be
rated BB/BB-.
Celulosa Argentina is eyeing an up to US$250m seven-year
bond sale, according to a filing with local regulators. The pulp
and paper company has been in discussions with bankers from
Citigroup and Credit Suisse about financing options, the company
said.
Bolivia is hoping to sell an up to US$1bn 10-year bond in
the coming months, according to Economy Minister Luis Arce
Catacora. Proceeds would go mainly towards investment in
healthcare, specifically hospitals. Bolivia is rated BB by S&P
and Fitch and one notch lower at Ba3 by Moody's.
(Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)