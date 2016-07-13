(CORRECTS final pricing on Uruguay bond sale)
* Uruguay leads busy week for LatAm primary
* Celulosa Argentina puts bond sale on hold
* MAN GLG bolsters new EM debt team
* Mexico's Findep launches debt tender
* Credito Real prints new US$625m 7NC4
By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, July 13 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary
issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Wednesday:
Number of deals priced: 2
Total issuance: US$1.772bn
URUGUAY
Uruguay filed with the SEC on Wednesday to tap its 4.375%
2027 and 5.1% 2050 bonds. The country, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB-,
mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas and JP Morgan as joint
bookrunners on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general
purposes, including financial investments, refinancing and the
repurchase of debt.
IPTs: T+220bp area on tap of 2027, T+290bp area on tap of
2050
GUIDANCE: Uruguay tap of 2027 at 210bp area (+/-5bp), tap of
2050 at 280bp area (+/-5bp)
LAUNCH: US$400m tap of 2027 at T+205bp, US$747m tap of 2050
at T+275bp
PRICED: US$400m tap of 2027: 107.295; 4.375%C; 3.521%Y;
T+205bp
US$747m tap of 2050; 102.832: 5.1%C; 4.925%Y; T+275bp
CREDITO REAL
Mexican consumer finance lender Credito Real announced a USD
benchmark 7NC4. The senior unsecured bond was sold under a
144A/RegS format and will be rated BB+/BB+ by S&P and Fitch. The
listing will be in Luxembourg and the security will be governed
by New York law. Proceeds will help fund a tender offer of the
2019 notes. Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are
acting as leads.
IPTs mid 7% area
GUIDANCE: USD 7NC4 at 7.5% (+/- 1/8)
LAUNCH: US$625m 7NC4 at 7.375%
PRICED: US$625m 7NC4; 99.326; 7.25%C; 7.375%Y
PIPELINE:
Argentina infrastructure company CLISA has set initial price
thoughts of high 9% on a US$300m seven-year non-call four ahead
of pricing on Thursday. BCP and Santander are acting as leads
on the deal, rated B-/B-.
The bond is being done in conjunction with a cash tender for
US$87.106m of outstanding 11.50% notes due 2019.
Mexican state-owned petroleum company Petroleos Mexicanos
(Pemex) is marketing a 10-year Samurai at 0.53%-0.57%. Pemex,
rated Baa3/BBB+/BBB+, will receive a guarantee for the notes
from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation. Pricing is
expected as early as this Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley,
Mizuho and SMBC Nikko are joint lead managers.
Argentine electric utility company Albanesi has picked banks
to meet investors as it seeks to market a possible 144A/RegS US
dollar bond.
Fixed-income investor meetings started on Wednesday through
global coordinators and joint bookrunners Credit Suisse and JP
Morgan. UBS has also been selected as a joint bookrunner.
Expected ratings are B3/B+ by Moody's and Fitch.
Argentina's Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires has concluded
investor meetings through hired Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan as
joint bookrunners and Standard Chartered as lead manager. The
borrower is expected to announce US dollar-denominated Basel III
compliant Tier 2 bond issue as soon as Thursday. The lender is
looking to raise up to US$300m through the 10-year bond sale,
according to Moody's.
The Province of Chubut has hired Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and BNP Paribas to arrange a series of investor meetings
ahead of a potential US dollar-denominated bond sale. The
borrower will visit investors in Europe and the US and wrap up
meetings on July 14. It is seeking to raise US$500m through
amortizing notes due 2026, according to Moody's, which assigned
a B3 rating to the issue earlier this month. The notes will be
secured by a percentage of hydrocarbon royalties to be paid by
the Argentine branch of Pan American Energy to the province, the
rating agency said.
Petrobras Argentina is preparing an up to US$500m bond sale
to fund a tender for all of its US$300m of outstanding 5.875%
2017ss. The borrower is seeking to raise 10-year money and has
mandated Citigroup and Deutsche on the deal. The announcement
comes after Pampa Energia agreed earlier this year to purchase a
67.2% stake in Petrobras Argentina for US$892m. Petrobras
Argentina's is rated B3 by Moody's.
Argentine power company Pampa Energia will also hire four
banks to lead a new international bond sale that will refinance
debt taken out to fund its acquisition of Petrobras's Argentine
assets. The company plans to hire Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, ICBC
and Banco Galicia to lead the bond sale, which will refinance a
US$700m bridge loan extended by the same lenders, Pampa chairman
Marcelo Mindlin told IFR.
Mexican real-estate developer Grupo GICSA has finished
investor meetings through JP Morgan and Santander. The company
had been marketing a US dollar bond, which is expected to be
rated BB/BB-.
Bolivia is hoping to sell an up to US$1bn 10-year bond in
the coming months, according to Economy Minister Luis Arce
Catacora. Proceeds would go mainly towards investment in
healthcare, specifically hospitals. Bolivia is rated BB by S&P
and Fitch and one notch lower at Ba3 by Moody's.
