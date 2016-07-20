(CORRECTS Fitch's rating of Bolivia to BB- in last para)
* Argentina Province of Chubut prints US$650m 10-year amortizer
* Albanesi set guidance of high 9% area on new 7NC4
* S&P revises Honduras credit outlook to positive
* Fitch maintains rating watch negative on Banco de Bogota
By Mike Gambale
NEW YORK, July 19 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in
the LatAm primary market on Tuesday:
Number of deals priced: 1
Total issuance: US$650m
PROVINCE OF CHUBUT
Argentina's Province of Chubut announced a USD benchmark 10-year amortizing
bond. The deal, which has a 7.1 year average life, is backed by oil and gas
royalties paid by Pan American Energy directly to a trust. The 144A/RegS bond is
expected to be rated B3/B Moody's and Fitch.
Amortizations are quarterly starting after year four. Proceeds are to repay
existing debt and for infrastructure investments. Bank of America Merrill Lynch
and BNP Paribas are acting as bookrunners, while Puente Corredor de Bolsa and
UBS are acting as co managers.
GUIDANCE: 10-year amortizer at 7.875% (+/-12.5bp)
LAUNCH: US$650m 10-year amortizer at 7.75%
PRICED: US$650m 10-year amortizer: par; 7.75%Y - Settlement July 26 2016;
Final Maturity: July 26 2026
PIPELINE:
Argentine electric utility company Albanesi has set initial price thought of
high 9% area on a US$250m 7NC4 ahead of pricing on Thursday. The 144A/Reg S US
dollar bond is expected to be rated B3/B+ by Moody's and Fitch.Credit Suisse and
JP Morgan are acting as global coordinators, while UBS has come in as a joint
bookrunner.
Argentine power company Pampa Energia has hireed four banks to lead a new
international bond sale that will refinance debt taken out to fund its
acquisition of Petrobras's Argentine assets. The company plans to hire Deutsche
Bank, Citigroup, ICBC and Banco Galicia to lead the bond sale, which will
refinance a US$700m bridge loan extended by the same lenders.
Mexican real-estate developer Grupo GICSA has finished investor meetings
through JP Morgan and Santander. The company had been marketing a US dollar
bond, which is expected to be rated BB/BB-.
Bolivia is hoping to sell an up to US$1bn 10-year bond in the coming months,
according to Economy Minister Luis Arce Catacora. Proceeds would go mainly
towards investment in healthcare, specifically hospitals. Bolivia is rated
Ba3/BB/BB- by Moody's, S&P and Fitch.
