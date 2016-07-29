BRIEF-Facebook adds new "universal signals" to determine authenticity of posts - Blog
* Says adding new "universal signals" to determine whether a post on News Feed might be authentic - Blog
NEW YORK, July 29 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday.
VOLUME STATISTICS
THIS WEEK'S VOLUME (US$):
2 tranches for US$2bn
JULY VOLUME (US$):
17 tranches for US$11.272bn
YTD VOLUME (US$):
82 tranches for US$72.769bn
PIPELINE
Chilean state-owned oil company Empresa Nacional de Petroleo (ENAP) will start roadshows next week to market a possible USD 10-year bond as part of a tender for notes maturing in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
The company, rated Baa3/BBB-/A, will continue investor meetings in London and Los Angeles on July 28, New York and Boston on July 29, and New York on August 1.
In conjunction, the company has also launched a tender for its outstanding 6.25% 2019s, 5.25% 2020 and 4.75% 2021s. Citigroup and JP Morgan are leads. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
* Says adding new "universal signals" to determine whether a post on News Feed might be authentic - Blog
BOSTON, Jan 31 A dizzying stream of market-moving tweets and policy talk by President Donald Trump is finding a hopeful but anxious audience among professional investors looking to make stockpicking great again.
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Some of Wall Street's largest fund managers have taken a contrarian bet on gold, wagering that U.S. President Donald Trump's governing style and upcoming elections in Europe will combine to create more stock market volatility and boost the prices of a metal long seen as a safe haven.