By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, July 29 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday.
VOLUME STATISTICS
THIS WEEK'S VOLUME (US$):
2 tranches for US$2bn
JULY VOLUME (US$):
17 tranches for US$11.272bn
YTD VOLUME (US$):
82 tranches for US$72.769bn
PIPELINE
Chilean state-owned oil company Empresa Nacional de Petroleo (ENAP) is marketing a USD 10-year bond as part of a tender for notes maturing in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
The company, rated Baa3/BBB-/A, has launched a tender for its outstanding 6.25% 2019s, 5.25% 2020 and 4.75% 2021s. Citigroup and JP Morgan are leads. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
