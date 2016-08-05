* LatAm stocks, currencies seesaw on strong US jobs data
* Mexican bolsa halts trading of ICA shares
* More needed to curb inflation in Brazil: CenBank chief
By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, Aug 5 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Friday.
VOLUME STATISTICS
THIS WEEK'S VOLUME (US$):
3 tranches for US$2.4bn
AUGUST VOLUME (US$):
3 tranches for US$2.4bn
YTD VOLUME (US$):
85 tranches for US$75.169bn
PIPELINE
PROVINCE OF CHACO
Argentina's Province of Chaco has mandated BNP Paribas and UBS to take it on
the road to market a dollar bond deal. The borrower will visit accounts in
London, Boston and New York between August 4 and 9. The company is considering
selling a US$250m bond with a seven-year average life. Ratings are Caa1/B by
Moody's and Fitch.
(Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)