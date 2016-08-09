* Jamaica announces new long-dated bond, tender offer * Oi seeks creditor protection for unit in Dutch court * Senate meets to indict suspended President Rousseff By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, Aug 9 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: SOVEREIGN 8/8 8/5 8/4 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 460 465 471 -5 -14 - - BARBADOS 669 669 672 0 0 65 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 293 296 304 -3 -18 -193 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 67 67 76 0 -4 -19 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 217 220 233 -3 -11 -72 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 401 402 411 -1 -2 -116 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 347 352 361 -5 -36 -68 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 922 923 941 -1 6 -393 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 500 501 507 -1 19 -140 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 241 242 250 -1 3 -61 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 403 404 414 -1 -3 -46 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 168 169 177 -1 -6 -26 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 167 167 175 0 -6 -39 272 (2/11/16) PERU 166 166 177 0 -11 -65 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 194 197 206 -3 -1 96 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 218 220 231 -2 -19 -50 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2631 2679 2711 -48 -45 -161 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change all sovereigns flat to tighter Ten-day trend mixed YTD: Brazil tighter by 193bp YTD: Ecuador tighter by 393bp YTD: Uruguay tighter by 50bp PIPELINE: PROVINCE OF CHACO Argentina's Province of Chaco has mandated BNP Paribas and UBS to take it on the road to market a dollar bond deal. The borrower will visit accounts in London, Boston and New York between August 4 and 9. The company is considering selling a US$250m bond with a seven-year average life. Ratings are Caa1/B by Moody's and Fitch. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)