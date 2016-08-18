* Salta tops up with US$50m tap of the 2024s
* Rush of LatAm primary issuance expected post Labor Day
* Oi shares up as potential suitor announces advisory team
By Paul Kilby and Anthony Rodriguez
NEW YORK, Aug 18 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in
the LatAm primary market on Thursday:
Number of deals priced: 1
Total issuance: US$50m
PROVINCE OF SALTA
Argentina's Province of Salta has announced on an up to
US $50m tap of its 9.125% 2024 bond ahead of pricing on
Thursday. The bond has a seven-year average life and
amortizes equally in 2022, 2023 and 2024. The senior
unsecured bond is rated B-/B. Citigroup and Deutsche Bank
are acting as leads.
INITIAL PRICE GUIDANCE: 8.00% area
FINAL GUIDANCE: 7.875% (+/- 1/8)
LAUNCH: US$50m at 7.75%
PRICED: US$50m tap of 9.125% 2024: 107.179; 7.75% Settlement Aug 25 2016,
Final Maturity 7 July 2024
Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads:
SOVEREIGN 8/17 8/16 8/15 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH
ARGENTINA 427 419 425 8 -44 - -
BARBADOS 662 663 666 -1 -10 58 659 (2/11/16)
BRAZIL 274 270 276 4 -30 -212 542 (2/11/16)
CHILE 59 58 62 1 -17 -27 143 (2/11/16)
COLOMBIA 199 197 202 2 -34 -90 412 (2/11/16)
COSTA RICA 390 385 393 5 -21 -127 587 (2/11/16)
DOMINICAN REP 331 324 327 7 -30 -84 542 (2/11/16)
ECUADOR 889 893 903 -4 -52 -426 1765 (2/11/16)
EL SALVADOR 496 499 503 -3 -11 -144 840 (2/11/16)
GUATEMALA 228 228 229 0 -22 -74 385 (2/11/16)
JAMAICA 380 378 381 2 -34 -69 519 (2/11/15)
MEXICO 158 158 160 0 -19 -36 278 (2/11/16)
PANAMA 154 156 158 -2 -21 -52 272 (2/11/16)
PERU 152 154 158 -2 -25 -79 291 (2/10/16)
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 192 190 196 2 -14 94 173 (1/15/15)
URUGUAY 209 207 211 2 -22 -59 344 (2/11/16)
VENEZUELA 2606 2610 2650 -4 -105 -186 3713 (2/12/16)
Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
SPREAD TRENDS
Ten-day trend all sovereigns tighter
YTD: Barbados wider by 58bp
YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 127bp
YTD: Panama tighter by 52bp
(Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez and Paul Kilby)
Ramakrishnan)