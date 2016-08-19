BRIEF-Hudson Bay Capital Management reports 7.58 percent passive stake in Real Goods Solar Inc as of Dec 31 2016
Jan 30 Source: Hudson Bay Capital Management, L.P.
* Brazil's Temer meets lawmakers to back fiscal measures * EM debt funds enjoy another week of inflows: Lipper * Chile's economy shrinks in second quarter By Anthony Rodriguez and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, Aug 19 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. VOLUME STATISTICS THIS WEEK'S VOLUME (US$): 1 tranche for US$50m AUGUST VOLUME (US$): 7 tranches for US$3.824bn YTD VOLUME (US$): 75 tranches for US$73.723bn Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: SOVEREIGN 8/18 8/17 8/16 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 428 427 419 1 -37 - - BARBADOS 664 662 663 2 -5 60 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 274 274 270 0 -22 -212 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 65 59 58 6 -2 -21 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 198 199 197 -1 -22 -91 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 388 390 385 -2 -14 -129 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 333 331 324 2 -19 -82 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 870 889 893 -19 -53 -445 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 496 496 499 0 -5 -144 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 234 228 228 6 -8 -68 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 383 380 378 3 -21 -66 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 158 158 158 0 -11 -36 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 152 154 156 -2 -15 -54 272 (2/11/16) PERU 152 152 154 0 -14 -79 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 195 192 190 3 -2 97 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 211 209 207 2 -9 -57 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2553 2606 2610 -53 -126 -239 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS Ten-day trend all sovereigns tighter YTD: Barbados wider by 60bp YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 129bp YTD: Panama tighter by 54bp PIPELINE None (Reporting By Anthony Rodriguez)
Jan 30 A federal appeals court on Monday narrowed the range of documents that the U.S. government must turn over to investors suing over its August 2012 decision to seize the profits of mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 There are signs the U.S. government is taking a more flexible view of how to pay for its planned border wall with Mexico, and new meetings to craft future bilateral relations could take place soon, a top Mexican official said on Monday.