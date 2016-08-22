* IB fee pool to rise in region: Itau BBA * Brazil to delay state sales announcement until mid-Sept * OHL bonds hold firm after Mexican audit By Paul Kilby and Anthony Rodriguez NEW YORK, Aug 22 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Monday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: SOVEREIGN 8/19 8/18 8/17 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 432 428 427 4 -28 - - BARBADOS 660 664 662 -4 -9 60 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 272 274 274 -2 -21 -212 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 58 65 59 -7 -9 -21 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 199 198 199 1 -18 -91 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 381 388 390 -7 -20 -129 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 331 333 331 -2 -16 -82 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 870 870 889 0 -52 -445 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 491 496 496 -5 -9 -144 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 226 234 228 -8 -15 -68 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 386 383 380 3 -17 -66 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 155 158 158 -3 -13 -36 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 150 152 154 -2 -17 -54 272 (2/11/16) PERU 152 152 152 0 -14 -79 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 189 195 192 -6 -5 97 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 208 211 209 -3 -10 -57 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2545 2553 2606 -8 -86 -239 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS Ten-day trend: 15 of 17 sovereigns tighter YTD: Barbados wider by 60bp YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 129bp YTD: Panama tighter by 54bp PIPELINE None (Reporting by Paul Kilby and Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)