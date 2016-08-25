* Brazil's BNDES expands credit to big companies * Chile's Codelco places debt in local market * Brazil defaults show signs of stability despite July rise By Paul Kilby and Anthony Rodriguez NEW YORK, Aug 25 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Thursday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: SOVEREIGN 8/24 8/23 8/22 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 450 442 448 8 13 - - BARBADOS 667 668 665 -1 2 63 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 280 278 280 2 -4 -206 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 62 63 63 -1 -1 -24 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 203 205 205 -2 -5 -86 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 381 383 384 -2 -17 -136 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 335 336 336 -1 1 -80 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 891 889 874 2 -18 -424 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 484 497 496 -13 -15 -156 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 237 236 231 1 5 -65 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 385 387 390 -2 -15 -64 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 160 160 161 0 -3 -34 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 150 151 155 -1 -13 -56 272 (2/11/16) PERU 152 154 154 -2 -8 -79 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 190 190 191 0 -4 92 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 211 211 212 0 -3 -57 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2455 2440 2490 15 -235 -337 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS Ten-day trend 15 out of 17 sovereigns tighter YTD: Barbados wider by 63bp YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 136bp YTD: Panama tighter by 56bp PIPELINE None (Reporting by Paul Kilby and Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)