* Colombia's EEB signs credit agreement for Guatemala project * Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi extends loan to Peru's Falabella * Colombia GDP slows to 2% in second quarter * Mexico says 2017 oil hedge guarantees US$42 per barrel By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, Aug 29 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Monday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: SOVEREIGN 8/26 8/25 8/24 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 434 449 450 -15 9 - - BARBADOS 659 665 667 -6 -7 55 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 275 283 280 -8 -1 -211 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 54 63 62 -9 -8 -32 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 199 208 203 -9 -3 -90 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 369 375 381 -6 -24 -148 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 329 336 335 -7 2 -86 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 871 879 891 -8 -32 -444 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 472 479 484 -7 -31 -168 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 225 235 237 -10 -4 -77 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 372 379 385 -7 -9 -77 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 153 162 160 -9 -7 -41 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 141 149 150 -8 -17 -65 272 (2/11/16) PERU 146 152 152 -6 -12 -85 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 180 189 190 -9 -16 82 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 205 210 211 -5 -6 -63 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2439 2481 2455 -42 -211 -353 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: Ten-day trend: 15 out of 17 sovereigns tighter YTD: Barbados wider by 55bp YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 148bp YTD: Panama tighter by 65bp PIPELINE None (Reporting by Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)