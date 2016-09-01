* Brazil yields fall as door opens for rate cut * LatAm FX steady, supported by carry trades * Chile's SQM to buy stake in Australia's Elemental * Mexican president blasts Trump's "huge threat" By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Sept 1 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Thursday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: SOVEREIGN 8/31 8/30 8/29 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 437 431 434 6 9 - - BARBADOS 666 665 666 1 2 62 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 285 281 279 4 11 -201 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 61 61 61 0 -4 -25 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 209 202 204 7 11 -80 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 378 378 377 0 -10 -139 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 343 338 336 5 10 -72 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 878 885 885 -7 8 -437 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 472 472 479 0 -24 -168 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 234 232 233 2 0 -68 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 400 375 377 25 17 -49 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 161 158 158 3 3 -33 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 150 148 146 2 -2 -56 272 (2/11/16) PERU 154 153 151 1 2 -77 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 220 185 186 35 25 122 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 211 211 212 0 0 -57 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2546 2400 2421 146 -7 -246 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS One-day change: mostly flat to wider Ten-day: mixed YTD: Brazil tighter by 201bp YTD: Guatemala tighter by 68bp YTD: Uruguay tighter by 57bp PIPELINE None (Reporting by Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)