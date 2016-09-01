UPDATE 1-Tech companies to meet on legal challenge to Trump immigration order
By Dan Levine, Stephen Nellis, Kristina Cooke and Jeffrey Dastin
* Brazil yields fall as door opens for rate cut * LatAm FX steady, supported by carry trades * Chile's SQM to buy stake in Australia's Elemental * Mexican president blasts Trump's "huge threat" By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Sept 1 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Thursday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: SOVEREIGN 8/31 8/30 8/29 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 437 431 434 6 9 - - BARBADOS 666 665 666 1 2 62 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 285 281 279 4 11 -201 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 61 61 61 0 -4 -25 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 209 202 204 7 11 -80 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 378 378 377 0 -10 -139 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 343 338 336 5 10 -72 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 878 885 885 -7 8 -437 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 472 472 479 0 -24 -168 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 234 232 233 2 0 -68 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 400 375 377 25 17 -49 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 161 158 158 3 3 -33 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 150 148 146 2 -2 -56 272 (2/11/16) PERU 154 153 151 1 2 -77 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 220 185 186 35 25 122 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 211 211 212 0 0 -57 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2546 2400 2421 146 -7 -246 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS One-day change: mostly flat to wider Ten-day: mixed YTD: Brazil tighter by 201bp YTD: Guatemala tighter by 68bp YTD: Uruguay tighter by 57bp PIPELINE None (Reporting by Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
By Dan Levine, Stephen Nellis, Kristina Cooke and Jeffrey Dastin
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his controversial campaign pledges into action.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_01312017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: NITI Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh Kant, DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament starts at New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Gov