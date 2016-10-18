* Venezuela debt falls after PDVSA extends swap again * Republic of Suriname sets IPTs at 9.5% area on new 10-year * LatAm growth to revive as CenBanks prep rate cuts: Reuters poll By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, Oct 18 (IFR) - No deals priced in the Latam primary market on Tuesday: Below is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 17-Oct 14-Oct 13-Oct 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 450 440 438 10 28 - - BARBADOS 625 622 632 3 -20 21 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 289 282 287 7 1 -197 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 69 67 69 2 -1 -17 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 209 204 209 5 5 -80 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 386 381 390 5 -1 -131 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 362 359 364 3 24 -53 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 794 797 825 -3 -76 -521 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 503 505 547 -2 26 -137 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 244 241 245 3 1 -58 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 370 368 373 2 -10 -79 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 167 163 164 4 -12 -27 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 149 144 150 5 1 -57 272 (2/11/16) PERU 138 138 137 0 0 -93 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 212 210 214 2 -3 114 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 217 213 218 4 0 -51 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2326 2256 2163 70 313 -466 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS One-day change most sovereigns wider Ecuador outperforms over 10-day period YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 131bp YTD: Mexico tighter by 27bp YTD: Venezuela tighter by 466bp PIPELINE: The Argentine Province of Santa Fe has hired banks to arrange investor meetings in the US and Europe ahead of a potential US$250m bond sale, according to market sources. The meetings will take place in London on Wednesday, New York on Thursday and Friday, and wrap up in Boston on October 24. A 144A/Reg S issue is expected to follow. JP Morgan is the global coordinator on the potential sale, joined by Citigroup and HSBC as bookrunners. Enersis Americas SA, Baa3/BBB, one of the main privately owned multinational power Corporations in South America, started roadshows this week to market a possible US dollar-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond. The borrower was in Boston on Tuesday, and will finish meetings in New York on October 19. The borrower has mandated BBVA, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley as joint bookrunners to arrange the meetings. JP Morgan is coordinating. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ("LATAM", NYSE: LFL), a Chile-based airline group, mandated Citi and JP Morgan as global coordinators and joint bookrunners and BNPP, BofAML, Deutsche Bank, and Santander as joint bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Chile, Europe, and the US. A USD-denominated benchmark 144A/Reg S 7-year offering is expected to follow, subject to market conditions. Meeting schedule: October 12, Santiago; October 14, Los Angeles; October 17, London; October 18, Boston; October 19, New York. Nafin, a Mexican development bank, has wrapped up roadshows as it looks to market a potential US dollar bond through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC. The issuer is rated A3/BBB+/BBB+. The Republic of Suriname (B1/B+/B+) has set initial price thoughts of 9.5% area on a US$500m 10-year bond, ahead of expected pricing on Wednesday. Proceeds are being used to redeem outstanding 8.57% bridge notes, to make a loan to state-owned oil company Staatsolie and for general budgetary purposes. Oppenheimer and Scotiabank are acting as joint bookrunners on the 144A/Reg S deal, which is expected to be rated B1/B+/B+. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)