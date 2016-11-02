CORRECTED-MOVES-MUFG hires two PWC execs to EMEA investment banking team
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.
NEW YORK, Nov 2 (IFR) - Below is a recap of issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Wednesday.
Number of deals priced: 1
Size: US$300m
COMPANIA GENERAL DE COMBUSTIBLES Argentine E&P company Compania General de Combustibles has announced a US$300m 5NC3 bond ahead of expected pricing on Wednesday. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Itau are international bookrunners on the deal, which is expected to be rated B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Proceeds will go to pay down debt, as well as cover capex and working capital.
IPTs: mid 9%
GUIDANCE: 5NC3 at 9.5%, the number
LAUNCH: US$300m 5NC3 at 9.5%
PRICED: US$300m 5NC3: par; 9.5%Y - Settlement Nov 7 2016; Final maturity Nov 7 2021
PIPELINE
Argentina's Province of Entre Rios finished roadshows on Wednesday in New York ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander will organize investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. (Reporting by John Balassi; Editing by Paul Kilby)
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage: