* Investors sell LatAm debt, hedge ahead of US election * Global demand continues to support EM external debt: BAML * Weekly EM debt flows turn negative: Lipper By John Balassi NEW YORK, Nov 4 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. Here is a recap of week's activity: VOLUME STATISTICS FOR US DOLLAR MARKET THIS WEEK'S US$ VOLUME: 2 tranches for US$700m NOVEMBER VOLUME: 2 tranches for US$700m YTD VOLUME: 104 tranches for US$95.846bn Below is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 11/3 11/2 11/1 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 445 454 446 -9 26 - - BARBADOS 617 620 618 -3 -8 13 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 300 298 294 2 20 -186 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 85 83 81 2 12 -1 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 216 222 222 -6 16 -73 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 400 402 401 -2 24 -117 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN 374 381 384 -7 28 -41 542 REP (2/11/16) ECUADOR 792 790 770 2 25 -523 1765 (2/11/16) EL 479 480 479 -1 -20 -161 840 SALVADOR (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 252 252 253 0 7 -50 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 374 378 375 -4 19 -75 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 186 190 192 -4 20 -8 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 160 162 162 -2 14 -46 272 (2/11/16) PERU 157 161 155 -4 20 -74 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & 227 228 229 -1 9 129 173 TOBAGO (1/15/15) URUGUAY 218 222 221 -4 4 -50 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2497 2465 2409 32 197 -295 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change: 12 out of 17 sovereigns tighten Ten-day trend: two out of 17 sovereigns tighten YTD: Brazil tighter by 186bp YTD: Ecuador tighter by 523bp YTD: Panama tighter by 46bp PIPELINE Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, started roadshows this week to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. The borrower is scheduled to be the United States between November 3 and 7, and will head to Europe between November 8 and 11. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass started roadshows this week ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. The issuer was in Miami on Friday. The following week, it will be in London on November 7, Switzerland on November 8 and Boston on November 9. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by John Balassi; Editing by Paul Kilby)