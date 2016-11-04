BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
* Investors sell LatAm debt, hedge ahead of US election * Global demand continues to support EM external debt: BAML * Weekly EM debt flows turn negative: Lipper By John Balassi NEW YORK, Nov 4 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. Here is a recap of week's activity: VOLUME STATISTICS FOR US DOLLAR MARKET THIS WEEK'S US$ VOLUME: 2 tranches for US$700m NOVEMBER VOLUME: 2 tranches for US$700m YTD VOLUME: 104 tranches for US$95.846bn Below is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 11/3 11/2 11/1 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 445 454 446 -9 26 - - BARBADOS 617 620 618 -3 -8 13 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 300 298 294 2 20 -186 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 85 83 81 2 12 -1 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 216 222 222 -6 16 -73 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 400 402 401 -2 24 -117 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN 374 381 384 -7 28 -41 542 REP (2/11/16) ECUADOR 792 790 770 2 25 -523 1765 (2/11/16) EL 479 480 479 -1 -20 -161 840 SALVADOR (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 252 252 253 0 7 -50 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 374 378 375 -4 19 -75 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 186 190 192 -4 20 -8 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 160 162 162 -2 14 -46 272 (2/11/16) PERU 157 161 155 -4 20 -74 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & 227 228 229 -1 9 129 173 TOBAGO (1/15/15) URUGUAY 218 222 221 -4 4 -50 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2497 2465 2409 32 197 -295 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change: 12 out of 17 sovereigns tighten Ten-day trend: two out of 17 sovereigns tighten YTD: Brazil tighter by 186bp YTD: Ecuador tighter by 523bp YTD: Panama tighter by 46bp PIPELINE Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, started roadshows this week to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. The borrower is scheduled to be the United States between November 3 and 7, and will head to Europe between November 8 and 11. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass started roadshows this week ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. The issuer was in Miami on Friday. The following week, it will be in London on November 7, Switzerland on November 8 and Boston on November 9. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by John Balassi; Editing by Paul Kilby)
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.