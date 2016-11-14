* Santander Chile taps Swiss franc market * Aurelius prepares dissident bondholder group at Oi * Trump concerns weaken Brazilian Real for fourth straight day By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Nov 14 (IFR) - Below is a recap of issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Monday. Number of deals priced: 1 Total issuance volume: CHF125m SANTANDER CHILE Santander Chile has priced a CHF125m (US$125.21m) 8.5-year bond at par to yield 0.35% or mid-swaps plus 32bp, in line with guidance of MS+32bp area or 0.345% area. BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse acted as leads on the deal, which is rated Aa3/A+. Settlement is on November 30, 2016, while final maturity falls on May 30 2025. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region: SOVEREIGN 11/10 11/9 11/8 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 452 423 420 29 24 - - BARBADOS 587 591 613 -4 -27 -17 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 309 280 279 29 26 -177 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 75 65 73 10 0 -11 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 230 204 199 26 20 -59 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 411 394 395 17 26 -106 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 409 365 349 44 38 -6 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 795 775 774 20 41 -520 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 491 481 475 10 18 -149 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 256 247 251 9 16 -46 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 380 369 368 11 15 -69 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 210 178 169 32 27 16 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 156 146 146 10 4 -50 272 (2/11/16) PERU 165 143 146 22 21 -66 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 225 211 221 14 11 127 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 219 197 209 22 9 -49 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2307 2275 2282 32 -69 -485 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change: 16 out of 17 sovereigns wider Ten-day trend: 14 out of 17 sovereigns wider YTD: Chile tighter by 11bp YTD: El Salvador tighter by 149bp YTD: Peru tighter by 66bp PIPELINE: Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)