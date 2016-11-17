* Development bank CABEI debuts in the Kangaroo market * Mexico central bank hikes rates after peso's Trump tumble * Pemex and Mexico FinMin meet with NYC investors to reassure markets * Holders of Belize bonds form committee ahead of talks with government By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Nov 17 (IFR) - Below is a recap of issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Thursday. Number of deals priced: 1 Total issuance volume: A$75m CABEI Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), rated A1/A/A, has made its Kangaroo market debut with a A$75m (US$56m) bond sale through joint lead managers Daiwa and Deutsche Bank. The 4.42% November 25 2026s priced at par, in line with asset swaps plus 180bp guidance and 188bp wide of the April 2026 ACGB. CABEI is only the third Latin American issuer of Kangaroos. Regional development bank Corporacion Andina de Fomento (CAF) printed an inaugural three-year bond in August 2013, which matured three months ago. CAF has been a regular Australian visitor since then and currently has four other outstanding Kangaroo lines, totaling A$890m. In contrast, Banco Santander-Chile underwhelmed with a A$125m 4.5% three-year Kangaroo debut in March 2014 and has yet to return to the market. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region: SOVEREIGN 11/16 11/15 11/14 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 479 476 499 3 25 - - BARBADOS 599 596 597 3 -21 -5 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 302 301 325 1 4 -184 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 81 81 85 0 -2 -5 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 231 223 239 8 9 -58 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 420 416 440 4 18 -97 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 404 408 449 -4 23 -11 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 837 849 880 -12 47 -478 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 560 551 565 9 80 -80 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 288 278 267 10 36 -14 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 386 380 391 6 8 -63 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 213 206 226 7 23 19 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 171 164 173 7 9 -35 272 (2/11/16) PERU 164 159 174 5 3 -67 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 238 224 230 14 10 140 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 230 224 234 6 8 -38 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2409 2420 2453 -11 -56 -383 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change 14 out of 17 sovereigns flat to wider Ten-day trend 14 out of 17 sovereigns wider YTD: Chile tighter by 5bp YTD: El Salvador tighter by 80bp YTD: Peru tighter by 67bp PIPELINE: Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)