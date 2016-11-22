* Exotix puts buy recommendation on Samarco bonds * PDVSA bonds recover losses after payment delays * Default risks rise as Light SA's finances deteriorate - regulator By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Nov 22 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region: SOVEREIGN 11/21 11/18 11/17 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 470 472 471 -2 39 - - BARBADOS 605 605 609 0 -11 1 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 307 307 304 0 19 -179 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 78 78 77 0 -1 -8 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 236 241 233 -5 29 -53 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 421 415 421 6 23 -96 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 382 382 392 0 23 -33 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 768 777 778 -9 -22 -547 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 556 543 552 13 81 -84 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 289 285 285 4 37 -13 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 386 381 381 5 15 -63 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 220 223 210 -3 44 26 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 177 181 175 -4 22 -29 272 (2/11/16) PERU 162 168 163 -6 10 -69 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 240 227 231 13 15 142 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 237 236 232 1 22 -31 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2380 2370 2362 10 -10 -412 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change mixed; 11 out of 17 sovereigns flat to wider Ten-day trend 13 out of 17 sovereigns wider YTD: Colombia tighter by 53bp YTD: Guatemala tighter by 13bp YTD: Trinidad & Tobago wider by 142bp PIPELINE: Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch. Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)