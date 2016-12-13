BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
* No new deals announced Tuesday * Brazil's Goldfajn: Slower inflation makes room for lower rates * Latam currencies up as OPEC cut boosts crude prices * After Trump's win, China and Mexico move to deepen ties By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Dec 13 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region: SOVEREIGN 12/12 12/9 12/8 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 491 467 464 24 12 - - BARBADOS 604 604 610 0 -17 0 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 304 303 307 1 -6 -182 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 69 69 76 0 -14 -17 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 208 208 210 0 -24 -81 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 424 422 425 2 -15 -93 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 386 383 394 3 -17 -29 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 697 700 712 -3 -73 -618 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 533 536 547 -3 -82 -107 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 285 285 293 0 -22 -17 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 354 354 364 0 -45 -95 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 203 202 201 1 -18 9 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 170 167 168 3 -13 -36 272 (2/11/16) PERU 158 155 158 3 -11 -73 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 219 221 227 -2 -27 121 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 228 227 231 1 -12 -40 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2223 2266 2284 -43 -279 -569 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change 13 out of 17 sovereigns flat to wider Ten-day trend 16 out of 17 sovereigns tighter YTD: Barbados flat YTD: Ecuador tighter by 618bp YTD: Mexico wider by 9bp PIPELINE Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch. Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.