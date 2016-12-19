* LatAm markets seesaw in thin trading * EM debt trading volumes jump 21% year on year: EMTA * Venezuelan economy to grow 1.7% in 2017: Torino Capital By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Dec 19 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Monday. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region. SOVEREIGN 12/16 12/15 12/14 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 480 490 482 -10 -20 - - BARBADOS 597 600 602 -3 0 -7 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 302 304 293 -2 -13 -184 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 69 69 67 0 -10 -17 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 195 198 194 -3 -25 -94 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 430 431 425 -1 -23 -87 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 394 394 381 0 -17 -21 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 673 680 673 -7 -58 -642 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 514 520 510 -6 -61 -126 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 259 261 260 -2 -60 -43 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 344 346 347 -2 -41 -105 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 191 192 192 -1 -19 -3 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 163 166 161 -3 -11 -43 272 (2/11/16) PERU 156 157 152 -1 -11 -75 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 207 210 210 -3 -36 109 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 224 227 223 -3 -16 -44 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2231 2261 2226 -30 -101 -561 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change all sovereigns flat to tighter Ten-day trend all sovereigns tighter except Barbados flat YTD: Brazil tighter by 184bp YTD: El Salvador tighter by 126bp YTD: Panama tighter by 43bp PIPELINE Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch. Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale)