* Brazilian bankruptcy filings at 11-year high: Experian * Argentina treasury minister to propose broad tax reform: La Nacion * Brazil's Fibria raises R$1.25bn from CRA issue * Ford cancels US$1.6bn Mexico plant after Trump criticism By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Jan 3 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Here is how the region's sovereign credit spreads ended 2016. SOVEREIGN 12/30 12/29 12/28 1D 10D 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 426 428 429 -2 -54 - BARBADOS 643 639 637 4 46 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 302 299 297 3 0 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 84 80 75 4 15 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 199 199 197 0 4 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 439 434 432 5 9 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 395 392 390 3 1 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 654 656 665 -2 -19 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 521 521 516 0 7 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 262 260 255 2 3 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 363 359 357 4 19 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 201 197 197 4 10 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 181 178 175 3 18 272 (2/11/16) PERU 167 162 160 5 11 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 220 213 215 7 13 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 232 226 224 6 8 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2294 2291 2279 3 63 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index PIPELINE Argentina's Finance Minister Luis Caputo said last month that the administration was considering tapping the debt markets in January, according to Reuters. The country needs US$22bn of debt financing this year, plus an additional US$21bn for refinancing needs, he said. Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch. Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby and Marc Carnegie)