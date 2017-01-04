* Paraguay eyes March bond issue * Honduras names banks for roadshow * Argentina's Genneia to market US dollar issue * Brazil's Fibria preps Green bond By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Jan 4 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Wednesday. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region. SOVEREIGN 1/3 12/30 12/29 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 448 426 428 22 -33 22 - BARBADOS 670 643 639 27 49 27 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 299 302 299 -3 0 -3 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 82 84 80 -2 6 -2 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 200 199 199 1 3 1 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 434 439 434 -5 1 -5 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 393 395 392 -2 -5 -2 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 659 654 656 5 -20 5 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 523 521 521 2 6 2 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 262 262 260 0 0 0 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 362 363 359 -1 14 -1 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 201 201 197 0 7 0 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 179 181 178 -2 13 -2 272 (2/11/16) PERU 167 167 162 0 9 0 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 218 220 213 -2 6 -2 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 229 232 226 -3 5 -3 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2272 2294 2291 -22 22 -22 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS One-day change mixed Ten-day trend: 14 of 17 sovereigns flat to wider YTD: Chile tighter by 2bp YTD: Guatemala flat YTD: Peru flat PIPELINE The Republic of Honduras, rated B2/B+, has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup for a US dollar bond roadshow, a bank on the deal told IFR. The borrower will be in London on Thursday and Friday. Next week it will visit investors in Los Angeles, Boston and New York, where it will end marketing for the deal on January 11. Argentina power company Genneia will start roadshows this week to market a US dollar bond with an intermediate tenor through Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Itau and JP Morgan. The company will be in London on Friday and will head the following week to New York, Boston and Los Angeles, where it will end investor meetings on January 11. Ratings are expected to be B3/B+ by Moody's and Fitch Brazilian pulp and paper company Fibria Celulose will kick off roadshows this week to market an SEC registered senior unsecured 2027 US dollar denominated Green bond. The borrower will be in Los Angeles on Friday, and next week will head to New York and London on Monday and New York and Boston on Tuesday. BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan have been mandated to arrange the investor meetings. Ratings are BBB-/BBB- (negative/stable) by S&P and Fitch. Argentina's Finance Minister Luis Caputo said last month that the administration was considering tapping the debt markets in January, according to Reuters. The country needs US$22bn of debt financing this year, plus an additional US$21bn for refinancing needs, he said. Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch. Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)