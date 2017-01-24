* Chilean retailer SMU goes public * Investors bet against Santander Brasil stock after rally * Argentina AA2000 sets allocation date of Jan 30 for new bond: filing * Chile eyes more index weight after Euroclearable bond By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Jan 24 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region. SOVEREIGN 1/23 1/20 1/19 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 443 439 437 4 -2 17 - BARBADOS 677 671 672 6 -3 34 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 269 269 271 0 -4 -33 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 75 70 71 5 -3 -9 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 188 188 190 0 0 -11 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 402 397 395 5 -6 -37 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 364 368 367 -4 14 -31 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 645 639 638 6 26 -9 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 542 520 519 22 25 21 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 260 252 250 8 3 -2 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 363 354 352 9 13 0 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 207 205 208 2 5 6 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 167 166 162 1 -1 -14 272 (2/11/16) PERU 152 148 147 4 -5 -15 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 212 203 202 9 0 -8 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 216 212 210 4 -4 -16 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2144 2151 2199 -7 -137 -150 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change 15 out of 17 sovereigns wider Ten-day trend 9 out of 17 sovereigns tighter YTD: Venezuela tightens 150bp YTD: Cost Rica widens 37bp YTD: Mexico widens 6bp PIPELINE Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 is preparing an up to US$400m 10-year bond issue, with an allocation date set for Jan 30, according to a local filing. The airport operator has mandated Morgan Stanley and Oppenheimer & Co as international leads, with Macro Securities coming in as a local placement agent. Moody's has assigned a B2 rating to the senior secured notes. Proceeds are going toward redeeming about US$182m in outstanding debt and capital expenditures. Brazilian aerospace company Embraer has picked banks to take it on the road as it looks to market a benchmark-size USD 10-year bond to international investors. The issuer, rated BBB/BBB-, finished roadshows on Tuesday in New York and Chicago on Tuesday. Embraer Netherlands Finance BV will act as issuer on the SEC registered deal. BB Securities, JP Morgan and Santander have been mandated to organize investor meetings. Fitch has assigned a B- rating to a US$100m reopening of a 9.5% senior unsecured 2023 note issued by Compania Latinoamericana de Infraestructura y Servicios (CLISA). The Argentine infrastructure firm issued US$200m of the notes in July last year, but fell short of the US$300m target size. At the time, the seven-year non-call four bonds were priced at 98.753 to yield 9.75%. BCP Securities and Santander acted as leads on the last deal, which was rated B-/B-. Power generation company AES Argentina has hired Credit Suisse, Itau BBA and JP Morgan to arrange a series of investor meetings ahead of a potential US dollar-denominated bond offering. Meetings took place in Los Angeles and London on Tuesday. The roadshow will wrap up with investor calls in New York on January 25. A US dollar-denominated 144A/Reg S benchmark senior unsecured bond offering with intermediate maturity is expected to follow, subject to market conditions. The Central America Bottling Corporation (CBC) wrapped up roadshows in New York on Tuesday, ahead of a possible US dollar denominated 144A/RegS offering. CBC may also announced a RegS transaction denominated in Peruvian soles. Citigroup and JP Morgan have been mandated to arrange meetings. It has also launched a cash tender for its outstanding 6.75% 2022 notes. Holders who tender by the expiration date of January 25 will receive US$1,036.55 per US$1,000 in principal. The company, rated Ba2/BB/BB+, is a beverage producer, distributor and marketer in Central America and the Caribbean, as well as Ecuador and Peru. Brazilian power company Neoenergia is considering a possible US dollar bond debut this year after sending out requests for proposals in late 2016, two market sources told IFR. Neoenergia Group's principal shareholders are Banco do Brasil's pension fund Previ, with a 49.01% stake, and Spain's Iberdrola with a 39% stake, according to the company's website. Paraguay is considering raising up to US$550m in the bond market in March, Reuters quoted Finance Minister Santiago Pena saying. Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch. Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)