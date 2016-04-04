* Arcos Dorados gets loan to pay off 2016 bonds * Marfrig buys back debt * Petrobras sought arbitration for Sete Brasil talks * IRSA completes liability management transaction By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, April 4 (IFR) - No deals priced in LatAm primary market on Monday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 4/1 3/31 3/30 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH BARBADOS 653 653 648 0 7 49 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 381 384 378 -3 -2 -105 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 99 101 98 -2 13 13 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 272 278 275 -6 10 -17 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 494 504 492 -10 -6 -23 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 415 425 429 -10 -1 0 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 1121 1101 1155 20 67 -194 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 669 670 664 -1 0 29 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 296 300 297 -4 -10 -6 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 449 453 455 -4 -17 0 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 195 199 196 -4 4 1 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 195 200 197 -5 3 -11 272 (2/11/16) PERU 217 218 215 -1 12 -14 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 157 158 153 -1 -1 59 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 267 269 265 -2 -2 -1 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 3172 3159 3089 13 277 380 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change shows 13 out of 16 sovereigns tighter YTD, eight out of 16 LatAm sovereign credits tighter LATAM PIPELINE: Brazil could issue again this year if conditions allow, the treasury's interim debt coordinator Leandro Secunho said: "There is no need for new (global bond) sales, but if we see new windows of opportunity we will consider reentering the market." The sovereign sold a US$1.5bn 2026 dollar-denominated bond on March 10, tapping global markets for the first time since it lost its investment-grade rating. Argentina named BBVA, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Santander and UBS as joint bookrunners for a possible bond sale, a source familiar with the matter told IFR. Timing and currency not yet certain, but the deal could come in early April. Barring objections from Congress, the sovereign is likely to try to issue up to US$15bn of bonds to help pay litigant investors. Colombia has mandated BBVA, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to organize meeting with fixed-income investors in Europe to discuss opportunities in the capital markets this year. The board of Argentine real estate developer IRSA has approved the issuance of up to US$470m of debt, according to a filing with local regulators. The Province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports. Neuquen province is contemplating a bond issue. The United Mexican States has filed an up to US$10bn debt shelf with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Proceeds will be used for general purposes, including refinancing and the repurchase of debt. Argentine E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch. Concesion Pacifico Tres, a toll-road concession in Colombia, held a roadshow through Goldman Sachs. The company is looking to raise up to US$272m of bonds, according to Fitch, which has rated the senior secured bonds BBB-. Pacifico Tres is jointly owned by Construcciones El Condor SA, Mario Alberto Huertas Cotes, and Constructora MECO SA. Banca de Inversion is acting as its financial advisor. Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt program. Uruguay plans to raise up to US$1.5bn in bonds this year. (Reporting By Michael Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)