* Guatemala hires BAML for US dollar bond * Guatemala expected to be around US$500m * Argentina President Macri to go before judge * Argentina plans US$12.5bn bond next week By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, April 8 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 4/7 4/6 4/5 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH BARBADOS 663 657 660 6 17 59 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 425 410 407 15 23 -61 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 106 101 102 5 13 20 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 296 284 288 12 17 7 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 489 483 487 6 -2 -28 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 420 412 415 8 -8 5 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 1167 1161 1155 6 16 -148 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 672 660 676 12 17 32 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 291 298 300 -7 -9 -11 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 445 441 445 4 -10 -4 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 211 201 204 10 19 17 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 210 202 204 8 21 4 272 (2/11/16) PERU 231 224 229 7 12 0 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 165 160 162 5 29 67 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 274 267 272 7 12 6 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 3444 3319 3316 125 394 652 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change shows 15 out of 16 LatAm credits wider Ten-day trend shows 12 out of 16 LatAm credits wider YTD: Ecuador tighter by 148bp, Venezuela wider by 652bp LATAM PIPELINE Argentina will begin meeting investors Monday as it returns to the international bond market for the first time in 15 years and closes the book on a long and bitter battle with its creditors. It will hold a five-day roadshow in the UK and the US as it preps a new bond expected to raise US$12bn - or more - to help pay off holdouts who had rejected a debt restructuring. Finance Secretary Luis Caputo and Undersecretary Santiago Bausili will each lead teams meeting with investors in London, Boston, New York, Washington and Los Angeles. Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander are arranging the meetings, but few other details were immediately available. Brazil could issue again this year if conditions allow, the treasury's interim debt coordinator Leandro Secunho said. "There is no need for new (global bond) sales, but if we see new windows of opportunity we will consider reentering the market." The sovereign sold a US$1.5bn 2026 dollar-denominated bond on March 10, tapping global markets for the first time since it lost its investment-grade rating. The Province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports. Neuquen province is contemplating a bond issue. Argentine E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch. Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt program. Uruguay plans to raise up to US$1.5bn in bonds this year. (Reporting By Michael Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)