* Argentina to start bookbuilding Monday * Country wins ruling on debt injunctions * Mexico gives Pemex US$4.2bn liquidity shot * Panama's Global Bank launches US$104m loan By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, April 13 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Wednesday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 4/12 4/11 4/8 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH BARBADOS 655 660 659 -5 7 51 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 374 392 415 -18 -4 -112 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 93 99 104 -6 -5 7 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 275 283 291 -8 0 -14 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 477 480 483 -3 -15 -40 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 414 419 421 -5 -15 -1 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 1151 1169 1147 -18 -4 -164 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 652 662 665 -10 -12 12 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 280 286 288 -6 -17 -22 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 429 435 439 -6 -26 -20 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 192 200 205 -8 -4 -2 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 196 205 207 -9 -1 -10 272 (2/11/16) PERU 206 210 227 -4 -9 -25 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 158 164 163 -6 5 60 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 260 267 271 -7 -5 -8 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 3250 3351 3364 -101 161 458 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS Today: all LatAm credits tighter Ten-day trend: 12 of 16 tighter YTD: 11 of 16 tighter PIPELINE Argentina is meeting investors this week as it returns to the international bond market for the first time in 15 years and closes the book on a long and bitter battle with its creditors. Bookbuilding is expected to start on Monday. It is holding a five-day roadshow in the UK and the US as it preps a new bond expected to raise US$12bn - or more - to help pay off holdouts who had rejected a debt restructuring. Finance Secretary Luis Caputo and Undersecretary Santiago Bausili are each leading teams meeting with investors in London, Boston, New York, Washington and Los Angeles. Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander are acting as global coordinators, while BBVA, Citigroup and UBS are joint bookrunners. Peruvian agricultural company Camposol has chosen Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan to manage investor meetings this week as it seeks to exchange outstanding 2017s for a new five-year senior secured note. Meetings wrap up in New York on Thursday, though more may take place on Friday as well. The company launched an offer on Monday to exchange all the outstanding 9.875% senior 2017s for a new 10.50% senior secured 2021. Banco Nacional de Costa Rica has announced roadshows through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan as it looks to market a new green bond in the dollar market. The state-owned bank is visiting accounts in New York, London, Boston and the West Coast this week. The deal is expected to be benchmark size. The same leads brought the issuer to market with a dual tranche US$1bn offering in late 2013. Brazil could issue again this year if conditions allow, the treasury's interim debt coordinator Leandro Secunho said. "There is no need for new (global bond) sales, but if we see new windows of opportunity we will consider reentering the market." The sovereign sold a US$1.5bn 2026 dollar-denominated bond on March 10, tapping global markets for the first time since it lost its investment-grade rating. The Province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports. Neuquen province is contemplating a bond issue. Argentine E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch. Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt program. Uruguay plans to raise up to US$1.5bn in bonds this year. (Reporting by Michael Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)