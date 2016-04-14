* Argentina minister says bond demand 'awesome' * Venezuela restructuring maybe not needed: BAML * Pacific Exploration, Catalyst Capital talk restructuring * Mexico's Unifin launches three-year loan By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, April 14 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Thursday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 4/13 4/12 4/11 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH BARBADOS 658 655 660 3 5 54 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 366 374 392 -8 -18 -120 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 92 93 99 -1 -9 6 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 272 275 283 -3 -6 -17 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 478 477 480 1 -26 -39 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 413 414 419 -1 -12 -2 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 1154 1151 1169 3 53 -161 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 651 652 662 -1 -19 11 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 282 280 286 2 -18 -20 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 431 429 435 2 -22 -18 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 191 192 200 -1 -8 -3 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 195 196 205 -1 -5 -11 272 (2/11/16) PERU 202 206 210 -4 -16 -29 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 158 158 164 0 0 60 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 257 260 267 -3 -12 -11 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 3081 3250 3351 -169 -78 289 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS Most LatAm credits tighter on the day Venezuela tightens by 169bp overnight YTD 13 out of 16 LatAm credits tighter PIPELINE Argentina is meeting investors this week as it returns to the international bond market for the first time in 15 years and closes the book on a long and bitter battle with its creditors. Bookbuilding began today (14Apr). It is holding a five-day roadshow in the UK and the US as it preps a new bond expected to raise US$12bn - or more - to help pay off holdouts who had rejected a debt restructuring. Finance Secretary Luis Caputo and Undersecretary Santiago Bausili are each leading teams meeting with investors in London, Boston, New York, Washington and Los Angeles. Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander are acting as global coordinators, while BBVA, Citigroup and UBS are joint bookrunners. Peruvian agricultural company Camposol has chosen Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan to manage investor meetings this week as it seeks to exchange outstanding 2017s for a new five-year senior secured note. Meetings wrap up in New York on Thursday, though more could take place on Friday. The company launched an offer on Monday to exchange all the outstanding 9.875% senior 2017s for a new 10.50% senior secured 2021. Banco Nacional de Costa Rica has announced roadshows through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan as it looks to market a new green bond in the dollar market. The state-owned bank is visiting accounts in New York, London, Boston and the West Coast this week. The deal is expected to be benchmark size. The same leads brought the issuer to market with a dual tranche US$1bn offering in late 2013. The Province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports. Neuquen province is contemplating a bond issue. Argentine E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch. Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt program. Uruguay plans to raise up to US$1.5bn in bonds this year. (Reporting by Michael Gambale and Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)