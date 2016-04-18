* Argentina bond gets over US$65bn book * Brazil credit risk drops on impeachment vote * Brazil CSN sues over Usiminas capital plan - sources By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, April 18 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Monday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 4/15 4/14 4/13 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH BARBADOS 658 655 658 3 4 54 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 363 359 366 4 -21 -123 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 90 86 92 4 -10 4 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 267 264 272 3 -6 -22 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 473 470 478 3 -6 -44 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 407 404 413 3 0 -8 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 1166 1163 1154 3 43 -149 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 629 645 651 -16 -40 -11 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 270 279 282 -9 -27 -32 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 432 429 431 3 -14 -17 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 189 186 191 3 -7 -5 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 191 187 195 4 -4 -15 272 (2/11/16) PERU 198 196 202 2 -20 -33 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 166 155 158 11 8 68 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 254 250 257 4 -12 -14 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 3099 3073 3081 26 -151 307 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change shows 14 out of 16 LatAm credits wider YTD: Ecuador tighter by 149bp, Venezuela wider by 307bp USD LATAM ACTIVE DEALS: The Republic of Argentina, exp rating B3/B-, announced a US$ benchmark 144A/RegS (w/ reg rights) 4-part senior unsecured offering that includes a 3-year, 5-year, 10-year and 30-year. Global Coordinators: Deutsche Bank (B&D), HSBC, JPMorgan and Santander. Joint Bookrunners: BBVA, Citi and UBS. UOP: To settle claims of holders of Untendered Debt of the Republic that have agreed to settle with the Republic and the balance will be used for general purposes of the Government. Pricing expected on Tuesday, April 19, 2016. Settle: 4/22/16. IPTs: 3yr: 6.75% area, 5yr: 10yr - 50bp, 10yr: 8.0% area, 30yr: 10yr + 85bp PRICE GUIDANCE: 3yr 6.25-6.50%, 5yr 6.875-7.125%, 10yr 7.50-7.625%, 30yr 8.0% (#) PIPELINE: Peruvian agricultural company Camposol mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan to manage investor meetings this week as it sought to exchange outstanding 2017s for a new five-year senior secured note. Meetings wrapped up on Friday. The company launched an offer on Monday to exchange all the outstanding 9.875% senior 2017s for a new 10.50% senior secured 2021. Banco Nacional de Costa Rica has announced roadshows through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan as it looks to market a new green bond in the dollar market. The state-owned bank visited accounts in New York, London, Boston and the West Coast this week. The deal is expected to be benchmark size. The same leads brought the issuer to market with a dual tranche US$1bn offering in late 2013. The Province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports. Neuquen province is contemplating a bond issue. Argentine E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch. Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt program. Uruguay plans to raise up to US$1.5bn in bonds this year. (Reporting By Michael Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)