* Moody's upgrades Argentina corporate issuers * Panama cuts US$2.6bn funding agreement for Metro * Creditors take Invepar stake from OAS By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, April 21 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Thursday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 4/20 4/19 4/18 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH BARBADOS 648 654 655 -6 -15 44 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 360 364 371 -4 -65 -126 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 75 84 88 -9 -31 -11 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 248 260 268 -12 -48 -41 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 461 469 470 -8 -28 -56 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 403 402 408 1 -17 -12 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 1142 1156 1194 -14 -25 -173 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 606 615 625 -9 -66 -34 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 259 268 269 -9 -32 -43 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 422 426 428 -4 -23 -27 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 173 181 189 -8 -38 -21 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 179 188 188 -9 -31 -27 272 (2/11/16) PERU 181 192 196 -11 -50 -50 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 147 154 157 -7 -18 49 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 239 248 253 -9 -35 -29 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2989 3038 3118 -49 -455 197 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One day change tighter except for Dom Rep YTD 13 out of 16 sectors tighter PIPELINE: Mexican frozen food company Sigma Alimentos, rated Baa3/BBB/BBB, will start roadshows this week through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan as it seeks to market a USD 144A/RegS bond. The company will be in Boston, London and Chicago on April 20, in New York on April 21 and in New York and Los Angeles on April 22. Colombia's Grupo Sura has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan to take it on the road ahead of a possible USD 144A/RegS bond, according to a source. The financial services company, rated BBB/BBB by S&P and Fitch, was in London and Santiago on Tuesday, Boston and Los Angeles on Wednesday, New York and Los Angeles on Thursday and in New York on Friday. Peruvian agricultural company Camposol mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan to manage investor meetings this week as it sought to exchange outstanding 2017s for a new five-year senior secured note. Meetings wrapped up on Friday. The company launched an offer on Monday to exchange all the outstanding 9.875% senior 2017s for a new 10.50% senior secured 2021. Banco Nacional de Costa Rica has announced roadshows through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan as it looks to market a new green bond in the dollar market. The state-owned bank visited accounts in New York, London, Boston and the West Coast this week. The deal is expected to be benchmark size. The same leads brought the issuer to market with a dual tranche US$1bn offering in late 2013. The Province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports. Neuquen province is contemplating a bond issue. Argentine E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch. Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt program. Uruguay plans to raise up to US$1.5bn in bonds this year. (Reporting By Michael Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)