* Guatemala raises US$700m after three-year hiatus
* Province of Neuquen mandates ahead of bond deal
* AES Dominicana to start roadshows
* Argentina's Chubut preps secured debt sale
By Mike Gambale
NEW YORK, April 28 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in
the LatAm market on Thursday:
Number of deals priced: 1
Total volume: US$700m
REPUBLIC OF GUATEMALA
Guatemala has announced a 10-year bond ahead of pricing on Thursday. The
Central American country has capped the size at US$700m and will use proceeds to
pay down debt and to finance investment programs as well as capital
expenditures. The senior unsecured bond is expected to be rated Ba1/BB/BB and is
being led by sole bookrunner Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
IPTs 4.875% area
GUIDANCE: US$700m 10-year at 4.65% (+/-5bp)
LAUNCH: US$700m 10-year at 4.60%
PRICED: US$700m 10-year at 99.206 with 4.5% coupon
BOOK: US$3.5bn-plus
NIC: 10bp (vs. 4.875% 2028s at 4.65%-4.60%)
PIPELINE
Panama's Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen SA (AITSA) is looking to issue
US$625m in 20-year bonds to finance further construction of the new South
Terminal at the Tocumen International Airport outside Panama City. Citi is
advising AITSA.
The Province of Neuquen will start fixed-income investor meetings as it
looks to market a US dollar 144A/RegS transaction through Deutsche Bank and JP
Morgan.
The borrower will be in Boston on Monday, in New York on Tuesday and in
London on Wednesday. The offering of bonds, which will by backed gas royalties,
is being done in conjunction with an exchange for outstanding 2021.
AES Dominicana will start roadshows this week ahead of a possible USD
144A/RegS bond sale after mandating Citigroup and Credit Suisse, according to a
source. The borrower will be in London and Los Angeles on Friday and will head
to Boston and New York on Monday. Ratings are B+/B+ by S&P and Fitch.
The Province of Chubut is preparing to sell an up to US$83m New York law
bond due in 2023, according to Moody's, which assigned a B3 rating to the issue
on Thursday.
The Province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and
international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports.
Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt
program.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby and Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)