* Citi exits Panama financing on Odebrecht concerns * Gol bondholders reject restructuring plan * EM funds enjoy US$1.2bn in weekly inflows: EPFR By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, May 6 (IFR) - No deals price in the LatAm primary market on Friday. Below is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 5/5 5/4 5/3 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH BARBADOS 657 653 651 4 13 53 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 366 368 365 -2 -15 -120 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 92 88 86 4 15 6 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 277 274 267 3 22 -12 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 490 485 479 5 26 -27 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 422 422 414 0 7 7 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 996 996 966 0 -121 -319 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 656 651 647 5 45 16 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 300 295 291 5 32 -2 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 437 432 433 5 15 -12 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 195 192 190 3 16 1 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 198 195 193 3 16 -8 272 (2/11/16) PERU 197 196 194 1 11 -34 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 186 183 181 3 44 88 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 261 261 259 0 19 -7 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 3029 3054 3036 -25 63 237 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change shows 14 out of 16 sovereigns flat to wider Ten-day trend: 14 out of 16 sovereigns wider PIPELINE: Argentina's Province of Mendoza has mandated Citigroup and Credit Suisse to take it on the road this week and next as it seeks to market a potential US dollar 144a/RegS bond among international investors. The Province is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports. The borrower will be in London on Friday and will head to Los Angeles on May 9, Boston on May 10 and New York on May 11. Ratings are B2/B- by Moody's and S&P. The offering of bonds, which will by backed gas royalties, is being done in conjunction with an exchange for outstanding 2021. Colombia's Banco de Bogota has hired banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential subordinated bond sale. Banco de Bogota is expected to issue US$1bn through 10-year Tier 2 notes. Rated Ba2 by Moody's and BBB by Fitch. The bank has hired Credit Suisse, HSBC and JP Morgan to arrange meetings in London, New York, Los Angeles and Boston between May 3 and May 6. The Province of Chubut is preparing to sell an up to US$83m New York law bond due in 2023, according to Moody's, which assigned a B3 rating to the issue on Thursday. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)