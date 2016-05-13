* Tocumen prints revived bond with US$575m size
* City of Buenos Aires launches tender for 2017 notes
* Brazil's new government vows to tackle deficit
* Goldman marketing Colombian road project financing
By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, May 13 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary
issuance activity in the LatAm market on Friday:
Number of deals priced: 1
Total issuance: US$575m
TOCUMEN
REVISED DEAL: Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen, S.A.,
BBB/BBB, announced a US$500m 144A/RegS 20-year (May 2036) senior
secured note offering via sole structuring agent CITIGROUP.
Yield: 5.625%. Amortization: Fully amortizing following 10 year
principal grace period (15.9yr WAL).
Make-whole call at T+50bp until 12-months prior to maturity.
Security:First priority lien over (i) Issuer's committed
aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenues and the Trustee
General Account, and (ii) Debt Payment Account and DSRA
established for this issuance. UOP: Proceeds deposited in the
CapEx account, net of fees and expenses and Debt Payment
Account, DSCR and other reserve account funding. Settlement
date: T+3.
PRICED: US$575m (upsized from US$500m) 20-yr at 100. Yield
5.625%.
PIPELINE:
City of Buenos Aires will start roadshows next week to
market a new 144A/RegS dollar bond to finance a debt tender.
The borrower will be in Switzerland on May 17, in London and
Los Angeles on May 18, in New York on May 19 and in Boston on
May 20. The following week it will return to New York on May 23.
Proceeds will be used to help fund an up to US$390m tender
for its 9.95% Series 10 due 2017 notes. The outstanding amount
is US$415m. Investors will be paid 105.5. Merrill Lynch, Pierce,
Fenner & Smith, Deutsche Bank and HSBC are acting as leads and
dealer mangers.
Goldman Sachs is on the road marketing a US$500m financing
package for Colombian road project Costera, Clemente del Valle,
CEO of the country's development bank Financiera de Desarrollo
Nacional, said on Friday.
"They are exploring between bonds and loans, and depending
on demand they will decide which of the two they will use," del
Valle told IFR on the sidelines of the Colombia InsideOut
conference in New York.
The borrower is looking at dollar bonds as well as
inflation-linked peso bonds and loans, according to Fitch, which
assigned a BBB- rating to the notes this week.
Peruvian power company Kallpa Generacion will start
roadshows this week to market a US dollar-denominated 144A/RegS
bond through Credit Suisse, Credicorp Capital, Morgan Stanley
and Scotiabank.
The power generation company, the largest subsidiary of
Inkia Energy & IC Power, visted investors in Peru and London
this week. Next week it will head to Chile and Los Angeles on
May 16, New York on May 17 and Boston on May 18. Proceeds are
going toward refinancing debt. Expected ratings are Baa3/BBB- by
Moody's and Fitch.
Argentine mortgage bank Banco Hipotecario has mandated Bank
of America and Itau on a tap of its 9.75% 2020s ahead of
investors calls this week.
The borrower has set a minimum size of US$100m on the tap,
which will be rated B3/B- by Moody's and S&P. Investor calls are
scheduled for Thursday and Friday, with pricing expected next
week.
Proceeds are going toward working capital, investments in
tangible assets and loan originations. There are currently
US$200m in outstanding 2020s.
(Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)