By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, May 17 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary
issuance activity in the LatAm market on Tuesday:
Number of deals priced: 1
Total issuance: US$6.75bn
PETROBRAS
Petrobras Global Finance B.V., expected ratings B3/B+/BB,
announced a US$ benchmark SEC-Reg two-tranche senior unsecured
note offering via joint-bookrunners BB SEC/BAML/JPM/SANT.
Structure will consist of a 5-year (5/23/21) and 10-year
(5/23/26). UOP: Liability Management & General Corporate
Purposes. Guarantor: Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras.
Settlement date 5/23/16.
Petrobras's deal is expected to open the door for other
Brazilian corporates.
IPTs: 5-year 9.00% area, 10-year 9.25% area
PRICE GUIDANCE: 5-yr 8.75% area, 10-yr 9.125% area
LAUNCH: US$6.75bn 2-part. US$5bn 5yr at 8.625%, US$1.75bn
10yr at 9.0%
PRICED: US$6.75bn 2-part.
- US$5bn 8.375% cpn 5yr (5/23/21). At 99.002, yld 8.625%.
Sprd: T+732.5bp. MWC+50bp.
- US$1.75bn 8.75% cpn 10yr (5/23/26). At 98.374, yld 9.0%.
Sprd: T+722.6bp. MWC+50bp.
PIPELINE:
Argentine mortgage bank Banco Hipotecario is expected to
price a tap of its 9.75% 2020s on Wednesday after releasing
guidance at 8% area (+/- 12.5bp).
The borrower, which has mandated Bank of America and Itau on
the deal, is targeting a minimum size of US$100m. Ratings are
B3/B- by Moody's and S&P. Proceeds are going toward working
capital, investments in tangible assets and loan originations.
There are currently US$200m in outstanding 2020s.
City of Buenos Aires starts roadshows this week to market a
new 144A/RegS dollar bond to finance a debt tender.
The borrower was in Switzerland on Tuesday and will head to
London and Los Angeles on May 18, New York on May 19 and Boston
on May 20. The following week it will return to New York on May
23.
Proceeds will be used to help fund an up to US$390m tender
for its 9.95% Series 10 due 2017 notes. The outstanding amount
is US$415m. Investors will be paid 105.5. Merrill Lynch, Pierce,
Fenner & Smith, Deutsche Bank and HSBC are acting as leads and
dealer mangers.
Goldman Sachs is on the road marketing a US$500m financing
package for Colombian road project Costera.
The borrower is looking at dollar bonds as well as
inflation-linked peso bonds and loans, according to Fitch, which
assigned a BBB- rating to the notes.
Peruvian power company Kallpa Generacion has started
roadshows to market a US dollar-denominated 144A/RegS bond
through Credit Suisse, Credicorp Capital, Morgan Stanley and
Scotiabank.
The power generation company, the largest subsidiary of
Inkia Energy & IC Power, visited investors in New York on
Tuesday and will head to Boston on Wednesday. Proceeds are going
toward refinancing debt. Expected ratings are Baa3/BBB- by
Moody's and Fitch.
